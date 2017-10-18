New details on Wednesday morning Amber Alert

AUBURN, Ind. (WOWO) – New details have emerged regarding Wednesday morning’s Amber Alert.

Around 3:04 a.m., Auburn Police were dispatched to a domestic situation in a home on South McClellan Street.

27-year-old Angela Williams reported that she had been battered by Dale C. Craig, and that he had taken her two-year-old son. She also told police that Craig had no paternal rights to the child, and she felt her child was in danger.

Police issued an Amber Alert for Indiana, and officers were able to locate the suspect with the child around 7:45 a.m. in DeKalb County.

The boy was unharmed but Craig was found with lacerations on his arm. He said Williams assaulted him with a knife, so he took the child and left the McClellen Street home as he feared for his and the child’s safety.

Auburn Police also determined that Craig is the father of the two-year-old boy, and does in fact have paternal rights.

Charges against Craig are not anticipated, and Williams is suspected to have been intoxicated during the report.

The incident remains under investigation.