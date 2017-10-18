UPDATE: Amber Alert for Auburn boy has been cancelled

INDIANA, (WOWO) –

UPDATE:

Indiana AMBER Alert sent out a cancellation notice at 7:53 a.m. Wednesday.

State police report the suspect and child were located outside of Auburn, and the suspect is in custody.

Kevin Wayne Craig is reported as SAFE.

An Amber Alert has been issued for Indiana.

The Auburn Police Department is looking for Kevin “Chub” Wayne Craig. He is a two-year-old white male, 3 feet tall, 35 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt and diaper on Wednesday around 3:04 a.m. in Auburn.

He is believed to be in extreme danger.

Police believe he was likely abducted by Dale Curtis Craig, a 28-year-old white male. He is described as 5’10”, 162 pounds, with a shaved head and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, blue jeans and black Converse.

He is suspected to be driving a tan 1998 Toyota Avalon with Indiana license plate XKZ630.

If you have any information, contact the Auburn Police Department at 1-888-582-6237 or call 911.