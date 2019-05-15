New details released in Lincolndale Avenue death investigation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – More information has been released concerning an ongoing death investigation in Fort Wayne.

Just past 5:20 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to a home on Lincolndale Avenue on reports of a “medical event.” There they found a woman covered in blood. She died at the scene.

The Allen County Coroner has identified the woman as Sally Ann Duncan-Sanders, 75 of Fort Wayne.

The coroner reports she died from multiple stab wounds, and her death has been ruled a homicide.

Police are still investigating the incident.