FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a woman’s disturbing death.

Officers were called to a home on Lincolndale Avenue near I-69 just past 5:20pm Tuesday for what was called a “medical event.”

When they arrived, they found the woman covered in blood, according to Public Information Officer Sofia Rosales-Scatena. The woman died at the scene.

Police searched the neighborhood to find out what happened; if you have a tip, call Crime Stoppers at 436-7867.