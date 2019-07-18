New details released in arrest of Rise’n Roll owner

WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO) – New details have been released in the arrest of a Warsaw Rise’n Roll owner.

Vincent Banks, 56, was arrested Tuesday on a preliminary charge of child molestation.

RELEATED: Warsaw Rise’n Roll owner arrested for child molesting

In court documents released by the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office Thursday, Banks is accused of performing sexual acts on a child under the age of fourteen in 2009. He is also accused of knowingly inducing a child to perform sexual acts on either themselves or on another child also under the age of fourteen.

Police report Banks is facing charges of Child Molesting and Vicarious Sexual Gratification.

Banks is now awaiting trial, although no date was specified in the release.

WNDU reports Banks and his wife co-own the Rise’n Roll on Walton Blvd along with two other families.