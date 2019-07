WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO): The owner of the Warsaw Rise’n Roll is in the Kosciusko County Jail.

56-year-old Vincent Banks was arrested this week on a preliminary charge of child molestation. He’s being held on a $50,250 bail.

WNDU reports Banks and his wife co-own the store on Walton Blvd along with two other families.

Additional details about the arrest will be reported once court documents are made available.