New details released in arrest of former Rise’n Roll manager

WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO) – New details have been released in the arrest of a former Rise’n Roll manager.

Vincent Banks, 56, was arrested Tuesday on a preliminary charge of child molestation.

RELEATED: Warsaw Rise’n Roll owner arrested for child molesting

In court documents released by the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office Thursday, Banks is accused of performing sexual acts on a child under the age of fourteen in 2009. He is also accused of knowingly inducing a child to perform sexual acts on either themselves or on another child also under the age of fourteen.

The probable cause affidavit states the following:

“Child Protective Services spoke with [the alleged victim] who advised as a young girl she liked to masturbate. That Vincent Banks would talk to her about the masturbation. Vincent Banks began watching her masturbate and had her touch his penis. Vincent Banks and she would masturbate together, and he would put his hand on her hand to help her masturbate. She advised this occurred for approximately two years.”

Banks admitted to police that the above statement was correct, and that the victim was five or six years of age during that time.

Police report Banks is facing charges of Child Molesting and Vicarious Sexual Gratification.

Banks is now awaiting trial, although no date was specified in the release.

WNDU reports Banks and his wife co-own the Rise’n Roll on Walton Blvd along with two other families.

Banks was initially reported as the co-owner of the Warsaw Rise’n Roll location. WNDU reports Banks’ wife is a co-owner; he is a former manager.