Nestle revises layoff numbers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): It turns out fewer Nestle workers in Fort Wayne will be losing their jobs than initially reported.

A company spokesperson now says only 40 employees will be laid off at the company’s distribution center.

A notice filed with the state said that 69 workers would be losing their jobs, but the spokesperson now says that notice – which also, apparently erroneously, stated that the entire facility would be closing – is incorrect.

It’s part of a plan by Nestle to transition its pizza and ice cream businesses to a warehouse model. The layoffs will begin October 18th and continue through the end of the year.