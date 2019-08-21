Nestle to lay off 69 employees at Fort Wayne ice cream facility

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Nestle plans to close part of its Fort Wayne ice cream facility by the end of this year.

In a WARN notice filed August 1, the company states it’s reorganizing the Nestle Sales and Supply Chain DSD operation, and will close the Wells Street location by December 31, 2019.

The first round of layoffs will begin on October 18, with all 69 current employees set to lose their jobs by the end of the year.

All employees have been notified of their separation dates.

Click here for the official notice.