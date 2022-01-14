Neighbors worry about noise, traffic for proposed IU Hospital site

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Not everybody is excited about the prospect of an Indiana University Health hospital coming to Fort Wayne.

Neighbors spoke up at a meeting of the Fort Wayne Plan Commission yesterday about the plans for a health campus on Lower Huntington Road, just west of I-69, citing concerns about traffic, noise, and the possibility that even more development in that area could transform the mostly quiet area, according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

“I just want some protection against it that it’s not going to grow and grow and grow,” Josh Clements said during the meeting. “We’re not going to have gas stations, Best Westerns, Piggly Wigglys and everything else right next to it.”

No decision was made yesterday, and project leaders say there’s no definitive timeline on when construction might begin.

“A large portion of the site is already zoned the way we’re asking to zone the entire site, so some initial steps have already been taken to construct a medical office building out there and that’s the first phase,” said IU Health Attorney Andy Boxberger. “The rest of this project is a several year development.”