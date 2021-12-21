IU Health planning southwest Fort Wayne hospital

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana University Health is planning another expansion in Fort Wayne.

This time, the biggest healthcare provider in Indiana looks to build a hospital in southwest Fort Wayne, according to the Journal Gazette.

IU Health has reportedly filed plans looking to have over 137 acres at 9616 Lower Huntington Road rezoned for a “state of the art community health campus,” including a 150-foot-tall 750,000 square foot hospital and a 75-foot-tall cancer center nearby.

IU Health bought the land back in December 2019. One of the buildings is already under construction.