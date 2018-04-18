Neighborhood voices support for Electric Works

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The historic West Central neighborhood in downtown Fort Wayne is weighing in on the Electric Works project.

If you drive around the area, chances are you’ll see something new: yard signs, at least 200 of them, touting residents’ support for the project that they say is crucial to their neighborhood.

The News-Sentinel reports there are concerns that a home-improvement boom currently underway in the neighborhood will stall if the project doesn’t come to fruition.

The developers are at odds with city and county officials over local funding: RTM Ventures says they need $65-million, while the City might only end up giving $50-million, and County officials seem reluctant to add to that.