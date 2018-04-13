Electric Works proposal not popular with County officials

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Earlier this week, Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry proposed that Allen County could help provide local funding to the Electric Works project in downtown Fort Wayne.

That was news to County officials, and so far, the $12-million proposal doesn’t have a lot of support. County Councilman Bob Armstrong told the Journal Gazette he’d rather see the county’s tax dollars go to rural communities, and wants the city to “let the developer pay for the damn thing.”

Councilwoman Sharon Tucker also said she wouldn’t support funding the project, and others expressed reluctance.

The developers of the mixed-use project, which will feature housing, shopping, and educational aspects, say they need $65-million in local funding to make it happen, but Henry says the City will only commit $50-million.