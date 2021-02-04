NCAA calls off D3 tourneys

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): For the second year in a row, the coronavirus has forced the Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne to miss out on being able to host an NCAA championship tournament.

The Coliseum was scheduled to hose the semifinals and finals for NCAA Division III men’s basketball, but the Journal Gazette reports that the league has announced it will cancel winter championship events for Division III teams this year due to a low number of member schools actually choosing to participate.

The Coliseum has a deal to host the last stages of the men’s basketball tournament until 2026, but last year’s tournament was also canceled due to the pandemic.