Fort Wayne to host NCAA Division III men’s basketball championship through 2026

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne will continue to host the NCAA Division III Men’s Basketball Championship.

The Summit City is set to host the title game through 2026 at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Manchester University will be the host school along with host Visit Fort Wayne.

The games are expected to bring an economic impact of $2.6 million in revenue from 2023 to 2026.

Fort Wayne hosted the championship back in 2019. The championship was canceled in March of this year due to the pandemic. Next year’s game is scheduled for March 19-20, 2021.