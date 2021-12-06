NACS parents protest against vaccine mandates

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): It was a protest against something that hasn’t even happened yet.

A group of parents of Northwest Allen County Schools students staged a protest in front of Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne over the weekend, saying they were against vaccine mandates and in support of “medical freedom.”

According to our Partners in News at ABC 21, the protest came in spite of there currently being no COVID vaccine requirement planned for NACS students or staff, although NACS does have a face mask mandate that is expiring on December 18th.

NACS officials did not comment on the protest.