NACS officials say schools are safe, plan to proceed with activities

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Northwest Allen County Schools Superintendent Wayne Barker says all schools have been deemed safe after a Thursday evening bomb threat resulted in an eLearning day Friday.

In a release Friday, Barker said that while they were skeptical of an actual threat, nothing matters more than the safety of students, staff, and community.

The district received the same email sent to approximately 35 other superintendents across the state.

NACS plans to move forward with after school and weekend activities. Parents are encouraged to look for communication about specific events from their respective schools.