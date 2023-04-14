Northwest Allen County Schools Receive Bomb Threat, eLearning Day Issued For Friday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Officials with Northwest Allen County Schools issued an eLearning day today due to a bomb threat received late last evening.

District officials say that a similar threat was also sent to some other school districts across Indiana. Superintendent Wayne Barker said in a statement, “At this time, we have not been able to determine if the threat is credible or not. Out of an abundance of caution, all Northwest Allen County Schools will have an eLearning day today, Friday, April 14th.”

A release from the district indicates that administrators followed NACS school safety plans and are working in conjunction with the Allen County Sheriff’s Department and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

In a letter sent to NACS parents and staff this morning, Barker explained, “NACS officials will continue to work with law enforcement to determine the credibility of the threat and we will communicate with you as we know more.”

Students will conduct school from home today, and NACS teachers will work remotely from home. All other support staff were directed not to report to work until notified by their direct supervisor.