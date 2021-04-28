NACS mask policy could extend into next school year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): There’s a detail in a resolution passed by the Northwest Allen County Schools board this week that seemed to slip through the cracks.

WOWO News told you yesterday about a resolution that reaffirmed the school district’s plans to keep requiring that students and staff each wear a mask – in an effort to slow and prevent the spread of COVID-19 – through the end of this school year.

That same resolution, which you can find at the bottom of this story, also runs through the first semester of the 2021-2022 school year.

It also lets Superintendent Chris Himsel update the plan to stay in line with CDC guidelines.

NACS Board Resolution 20210426-2