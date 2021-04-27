NACS reaffirms mask policy

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Despite some parental opposition, a mask mandate for Northwest Allen County Schools students isn’t going away until the end of the school year.

When Governor Eric Holcomb lifted the state’s mask mandate earlier this month, he also noted that public schools would be required to keep having students and staff masked up through the end of the school year, which is now practically a month away.

That’s not good enough for parents who have been showing up at NACS board meetings for the past few weeks, demanding the masks at least be optional.

The School Board voted 3-2 last night to carry on as planned, with the “no” votes coming from Board President Kent Somers and board member Steve Bartkus. Superintendent Chris Himsel says the board will keep listening to the board of health and licensed doctors.

Read the board’s resolution below.

NACS Board Resolution 20210426-2