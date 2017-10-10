NACS exploring possibility of building new school

The Northwest Allen County Schools Board is looking at building another elementary school.

Superintendent Chris Himsel made the recommendation last night, saying anticipated and existing enrollment numbers make a strong case.

District enrollment has been steadily growing, gaining about 300 students since 2009 and expected to get close to 4,000 within the next 8 years. The district opened its last new school in the fall of 2009.

The Journal Gazette reports Himsel denied rumors about plans to build a second high school, saying that’s “not the issue right now.”

If the board moves ahead with the plan, voters will be asked to approve a referendum to pay for it next year.