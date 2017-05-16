NACS Board interviews candidates for Hilger’s open seat

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Four people are looking to fill the vacant seat on the Northwest Allen County Schools Board.

The board interviewed the candidates Monday night. They’re 35-year-old Kert Germann, 41-year-old Melissa Helmsing, 44-year-old Kristi Schlatter, and 38-year-old Ann Branning, according to the Journal Gazette.

The open seat belonged to John Hilger, who passed away last month.

Candidates were challenged on how they’d respond to public criticism, their knowledge about the school district, and ultimately why they should get the job. A decision could come next week.