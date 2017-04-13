NACS board member Hilger dies

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A local business owner and member of the Northwest Allen County Schools board has died.

John Hilger, who was a co-owner of Hilger’s Friendly Market in addition to his work on the NACS board, died April 7th after suffering a heart attack while on vacation, according to a fundraising post for his family on YouCaring.com.

His term on the board was set to expire next year, and he had been with the board on and off since the early 2000s, according to the News-Sentinel, which cited him as a crucial part of the board during the district’s enrollment growth that included the building of Cedar Canyon Elementary and Carroll Middle School.

Superintendent Chris Himsel calls himself “blessed” to have worked with Hilger.

We’ve got a link to his family’s crowdfunding page here.