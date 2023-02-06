Myers enters race for 4th District City Council

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) -Dr. Scott Myers, a local pediatric physician, has added his name to the race for 4th District City Council in the Republican primary.

In addition to his role as physician and pediatrician, he currently serves as a member of the Aboite Township Advisory Board. Myers is a Fort Wayne native and grandson of Fred Myers, owner of Fred Myers Pianos, Organs & Clocks.

In a release, Myers said the following,

“My goal as a candidate for City Council is to help grow stronger, safer, healthier neighborhoods that will cumulatively strengthen our community.”

Myers joins a list of candidates vying for the seat left open after Councilman Jason Arp announced that he will seek the Republican nomination for mayor.

Myers will face Joe Townsend and Nicky Clarke in the Republican primary, while Patti Hayes and Bob Behr will seek the Democratic nomination.