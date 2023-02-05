Another candidate enters race for city council seat

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Another candidate has entered the race for the Fort Wayne City Council 4th District seat.

Joe Townsend has joined the race to fill the seat to be vacated by incumbent Jason Arp, who is running for mayor.

Townsend, a Republican, is the owner of the Best Western Luxbury Inn in southwest Fort Wayne. He took ownership of the hotel in 2021. His campaign says he worked multiple jobs before running the the hotel, using the stock market and cryptocurrency to help make the purchase.

He will be joined in the Primary Election by Scott Myers and Nicky Clarke.

Previously, Patti Hays announced she is running for the open seat as a Democrat. She will be challenged by Bob Behr.

The Primary Election is on Tuesday, May 2nd.