Murder victim’s grandmother forgives killer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Forgiveness for a murderer.

Deyante Stephens will never be released from prison after he was sentenced Friday to 200 years for the murders of Preonda Jones and Brianna Gould, as well as Gould’s unborn child.

But Gould’s grandmother Deborah Higi tells our partners in news at ABC 21 instead of anger, she feels pity for him, saying it wasn’t just her family that was hurt.

“It’s a tragedy just like Bri. You know, he lost his life too and you can’t get any of it back. We’re all human and if we don’t admit we make mistakes, we’re not telling the truth because everybody does.”

Stephens’ ex-wife says she appreciates the gesture, and hopes both sides can begin to heal.