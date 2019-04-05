Fort Wayne man guilty of triple murder shooting sentenced to 200 years

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne man found guilty of three counts of murder was sentenced to 200 years behind bars Friday.

Deyante Stephens, 27, was charged in the January 2018 slayings of Preonda Jones, 37, and Brianna Gould, 24. Gould was pregnant.

Fort Wayne’s NBC reports on Friday, Stephens was sentenced to 60 years for each count of murder, plus an additional 20 years for the use of a firearm. The sentence will be served consecutively, making for a total of 200 years in prison.