Murder trial over 2-year-old’s death begins today

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The trial of a Fort Wayne man accused of murdering his girlfriend’s 2-year-old son starts today.

Today is the first day of the four-day trial of 28-year-old Mitchell Vanryn, who is accused of murder, aggravated battery, and domestic battery in the 2017 death of Malakai Garrett.

The child was rushed to a nearby fire station after he was found not breathing. He died at a nearby hospital. The Journal Gazette reports the child had bruises all over his body, consistent with signs of physical abuse.

Vanryn faces up to 135 years in prison if convicted. The boy’s mother, 27-year-old Amber Garrett, is also facing neglect charges in the case.