Suspect’s request to move trial denied

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man who wanted his murder trial moved outside of Allen County has been turned down.

28-year-old Mitchell Vanryn told Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull he was the victim of “prejudicial news-reporting or editorializing” in the death of 2-year-old Malakai Garrett back in November 2017, saying it’s impossible for him to get a fair trial locally.

The Journal Gazette reports that Gull rejected that claim, saying he hasn’t shown that community prejudice against him actually exists. Vanryn is charged with murder, aggravated battery and domestic battery of the child.

The boy’s mother, Amber Garrett, is charged with two counts of felony neglect. Her trial starts in June.