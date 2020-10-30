Murder trial delayed due to COVID exposure

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO): A murder trial in Huntington County has been delayed due to the coronavirus.

The trial of 40-year-old Robert Harman II was rescheduled to April 20th, according to the Journal Gazette, after a witness for the prosecution was placed in quarantine due to possible COVID-19 exposure.

Harman is accused of killing his father, 61-year-old Thomas Reed, in September 2019. Reed’s body was found inside a home in Huntington. An autopsy found he had fractured ribs due to blunt-force injuries that led to blood seeping into his chest cavity. Harman told police he did fight with Reed, but he didn’t kill him.

He’s facing up to 65 years in prison if convicted.