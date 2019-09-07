Huntington man faces charges for murder

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO) – A Huntington man is being charged with murder in connection to a man found dead on Wednesday evening.

It started just after 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 4 when the Huntington Police Department responded to the 500 block of Swan Street in reference to an unresponsive male. Upon arrival, responding crews pronounced the man dead at the scene.

An autopsy was performed at the Northeast Indiana Forensic Center at St. Joseph Hospital in Fort Wayne on Thursday, September 5. As a result of the autopsy results, the manner of death was determined to be homicide.

Detectives with the Huntington Police Department interviewed the suspect, Robert Harman II of Huntington on Friday, September 6. After the interview, officers transported Harman to the Huntington County Jail. Harman was arrested on preliminary charges of murder and failure to report a dead body.

Detectives state that they are in the early stages of the investigation and more information will be provided when they come in.