Murder trial defendant’s attorneys seek mistrial

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man’s retrial for a July 2016 murder took a strange turn Wednesday.

Things actually started to derail the day before, when the main witness to the crime suddenly changed her testimony.

The woman, Christopher Figgs’ ex-girlfriend, was in a car with the victim, Edward Kiel, when Figgs allegedly walked up to the car and shot him. After previously testifying that she saw what happened, Tuesday she claimed she couldn’t remember who fired the shots.

However, yesterday morning that all changed after another witness testified that the woman told them Figgs did in fact pull the trigger immediately after the shooting happened.

Figgs’ attorneys asked for a mistrial, but were denied, according to the Journal Gazette.

Figgs’ first trial in Kiel’s death ended with a hung jury last February.