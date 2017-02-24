Undecided jury in July murder case

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): 28-year-old Christopher Figgs will have to wait longer to learn his fate after an Allen County jury was unable to reach a verdict in a July 2016 murder case.

Figgs is charged with the murder of Edword Kiel.

After roughly 10 hours of deliberation Thursday, the jury could not come to a decision, according to the Journal Gazette. The judge will reconvene with the prosecution and defense attorneys next week to set a new trial date.

Kiel was shot to death near the 3400 block of McKinnie Avenue. Police found him sitting in the driver’s seat of a car with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

