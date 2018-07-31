Murder suspect argues with judge, gets kicked out of courtroom

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man accused of killing a Fort Wayne gas station clerk on Thanksgiving had a heated court appearance yesterday.

21-year-old Victor Rivera is accused of shooting 25-year-old Jacob Walerko with a shotgun, then stealing a pack of cigarettes, on Thanksgiving night last year.

He made an appearance for a pretrial conference Monday, on robbery and murder charges, but Fort Wayne’s NBC reports that he got into an argument with the judge over a question the judge asked him about a meeting with his lawyer, which led to Rivera getting kicked out of the courtroom.

His trial is set for September 18th.