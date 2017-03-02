Murder defendant requests speedy retrial

By Darrin Wright -
(Photo Supplied/Fort Wayne Police Department)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man accused of a July 6th murder in Fort Wayne is asking for a fast retrial.

29-year-old Christopher Figgs’ murder trial last week ended with a hung jury, and now he’s asking for a speedy retrial. At the same time, his attorney, John Bohdan, has filed to withdraw from the case.

The News-Sentinel reports that Figgs’ family has run out of money to pay for his defense. Superior Court Judge Fran Gull has appointed Figgs a public defender and granted his request. His next court date is March 10th.

Figgs is accused of shooting Edward Kiel to death last July.

