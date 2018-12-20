Murder charges filed in Regency Inn death

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A murder charge has officially been filed against a Fort Wayne man over the death of his wife.

Housekeeping staff at the Regency Inn on Coliseum Boulevard found the body of 38-year-old Janaya Boone in a pool of blood in her room on December 11th.

A knife was found nearby. Police arrested 40-year-old Tyrin Boone three days later, and officially charged him with murder this week, according to our Partners in News at ABC 21. Court records say Janaya Boone had been stabbed in the neck.

Boone allegedly admitted to police that the couple had had an argument that day, but he wouldn’t tell police what the argument was over.