Court records show woman stabbed to death at Regency Inn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The woman found dead at the Regency Inn last week was stabbed to death, according to court records filed this morning.

Janaya Michelle Boone, 38, was found dead last Wednesday at the inn on Coliseum Boulevard. Police began searching for her husband, Tyrin Royce Boone, who was arrested two days later.

The Journal Gazette reports the Allen County Coroner has not yet released the exact cause and manner of Janaya Boone’s death, but a probable cause affidavit said a cleaning woman found Janaya in a pool of blood. A bloody knife was found nearby.

An autopsy showed she died from sharp force trauma to the neck causing a severed artery and jugular vein.

Witnesses told police they had seen Janaya and Tyrin Boone arguing in the hallway on December 11, one day before Janaya was found dead. The couple had been staying together at the inn since December 4.

When police arrested Tyrin on December 14, his jeans had red stains believed to be dried blood on the left thigh and right knee. Tyrin told police that he and his wife had been arguing, but when questioned on what the argument was about, he stopped the interview.

Prosecutors have until Thursday to file formal charges against Tyrin Boone.