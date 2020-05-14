Mural fest extends application deadline

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The deadline for the artist and mentorship programs for the Make It Your Own Mural Fest has been extended to June 14.

The festival, which was organized by the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership and the Arts United of Greater Fort Wayne, Inc., runs from Sept. 8-18. Regional and national artists will create 11 murals, with one mural in each Northeast Indiana county.

They are also seeking volunteers for the mentorship program.

For more information for artists, the mentorship program and the festival, visit their website here.