Make It Your Own Mural Fest coming to 11 Northeast Indiana Counties

FORT WAYNE, In (WOWO): The Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership joined officials from Fort Wayne Arts United and city officials to announce an art project that will span 11 counties in Northeast Indiana this fall.

The Make It Your Own Mural Fest is the largest festival of its kind ever attempted and is expected to draw national attention. The festival begins on September 8 of this year and runs through the 28th and will include full wall murals in Northeast Indiana’s 11 counties, including Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells and Whitley Counties.

Over the 11 days, regional, national and international artists will create 11 high quality murals – one in each county. The murals will all be unveiled on the same day, with celebrations and events planned all over the region to recognize the artists and the communities participating in the festival.

Specific mural locations will be announced soon. Locations in each county are being vetted and determined by a community-led selection committee, with a combination of regional and local input.

The Make it Your Own Mural Fest is supported through sponsorships from Parkview Health, 3Rivers Federal Credit Union, Ambassador Enterprises and the Avangrid Foundation. An announcement was also made this morning that the mural festival is one of four finalists for the Indiana Office of Tourism Destination Development grant program. Additional details, including artists applications, will be released in March. To learn more, visit the website here.