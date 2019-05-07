Municipal primary elections among ballot issues today

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): It’s Election Day for some, as municipal elections and ballot questions are up for voting today in several area communities.

In Fort Wayne, both Republican and Democrat voters need to decide on who they’ll send to November in the Mayoral Election.

Mayor Tom Henry has two challengers on the Democratic side in Tommy Schrader and Gina Burgess, while three Republicans – Tim Smith, Dr. John Crawford, and David Roach – are vying for the nod on their side of the ticket.

City Council primaries are also on the ballot for the At-Large, 3rd, 4th, and 6th district seats.

New Haven voters will choose a new Mayor, and voters in DeKalb County will be voting on a facility improvement plan.

The polls are open from 6am to 6pm. If you are unsure where your polling place is located, contact your county election office. Allen County voters can also click here.

We’ll have results at WOWO.com tonight after the polls close, and on tomorrow morning’s edition of Fort Wayne’s Morning News.