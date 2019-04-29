Upcoming ballot issues include DeKalb Central improvements

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Voters will be determining the future of a facility improvement plan for DeKalb Central schools.

The ballot measure is for an increase of the property tax rate by a maximum of 33.9 cents to cover a $37.6-million facility improvement plan, according to the Journal Gazette.

A group called the Concerned Citizens of DeKalb County collected enough signatures back in February to force the issue onto the May 7th ballot, despite the school board voting to move forward with the project, which includes upgrades for James R. Watson Elementary, DeKalb Middle School, and DeKalb High School.

The school district has put up a cost-estimate calculator for property owners on its website, DekalbCentral.Net.