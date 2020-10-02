Mother pleads guilty in son’s death

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A woman pleaded guilty to a lesser charge Friday in the death of her infant son in 2019.

Jasmine Johnson, 30, pleaded guilty to neglect of a dependent resulting in serious injury according to the Journal Gazette. She had been charged with felony neglect of a dependent. Per the agreement, Johnson will serve three years of a nine-year sentence.

Johnson’s son, 5-month-old Da’Coldest Johnson, was taken to the hospital last December after the baby was found unresponsive. The child died a short time later.

Doctors say the baby suffered traumatic head injuries.

Johnson says she was drinking and woke up to find the baby on the floor.

She will be sentenced on Nov. 20.