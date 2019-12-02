Police arrest mother in death of 5 month old child

Fort Wayne, IN (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police have arrested the mother of a baby who was unresponsive and brought to a local hospital Emergency Room Sunday Morning.

Police tell WOWO News that 30 year old Jasmine Johnson of Fort Wayne has been arrested and charged with neglect of a dependent in the death of her baby, who was pronounced dead just after arrival at the hospital. Doctors found what they called traumatic head injuries which included depressions in the baby’s skull. Johnson admitted that she had been drinking all night with another person and that she woke up alone and found the baby on the floor. She was arraigned on Monday in Allen County. The investigation is continuing.