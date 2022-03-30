Mother arrested in connection to Jay County boy’s death

JAY COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): The mother of a five-year-old Jay County boy who died last week has been arrested and charged in connection to his death.

Chelsea L. Crossland, 27 of Portland, is charged with felony murder and neglect of a dependent resulting in death in connection to the death of Christian Crossland. A separate felony child molesting charged was filed in relation to an incident between Crossland and her 9-year-old daughter.

Portland Police officers were called on a report of an unresponsive child at a home in the 600 block of South Western Avenue in Portland at approximately 11:30 p.m. back on March 24.

The case is still under investigation.