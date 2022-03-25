Police investigating death of five-year-old in Jay County

By
Ian Randall
-
(Jon Zimney/WOWO News)

PORTLAND, Ind. (WOWO): On Thursday night, investigators with the Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Post were requested to investigate the death of a five-year-old child.

Officers with the Portland Police Department responded to a call for an unresponsive child at a home in the 600 block of South Western Avenue in Portland at approximately 11:30 p.m.

The Portland Police Department requested that investigators with the Indiana State Police respond. An autopsy was performed in Fort Wayne on Friday. The investigation is ongoing.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here