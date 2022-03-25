Police investigating death of five-year-old in Jay County

PORTLAND, Ind. (WOWO): On Thursday night, investigators with the Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Post were requested to investigate the death of a five-year-old child.

Officers with the Portland Police Department responded to a call for an unresponsive child at a home in the 600 block of South Western Avenue in Portland at approximately 11:30 p.m.

The Portland Police Department requested that investigators with the Indiana State Police respond. An autopsy was performed in Fort Wayne on Friday. The investigation is ongoing.