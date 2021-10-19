More details released in area child abuse case

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): We know more about what led to a 3-year-old being hospitalized with critical injuries and two adults in custody in Steuben County.

According to our Partners in News at ABC 21, the three-year-old girl was taken to the hospital Friday night with bruises all over her body, a punctured lung, internal hemorrhaging, and head injuries so severe the child is experiencing seizures and strokes.

Police say Derek Pierce of Kendallville, the child’s father, and his girlfriend Dakota McHenry of Fort Wayne are facing numerous child abuse charges stemming from an assault McHenry allegedly carried out while bathing the girl.

According to court documents, McHenry admitted to hitting the child’s head against a wall and faucet, and being rough with the child when she went limp while McHenry was trying to get her out of a bathtub.