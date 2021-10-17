Pair arrested for badly injuring three-year-old

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A man and a woman are in custody as part of an ongoing child abuse investigation in Steuben County.

At 11:20pm Friday, Kendallville Police contacted the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office after a three-year-old was taken to Cameron Hospital in Angola with severe injuries that were inconsistent with the story that the child’s father, 31-year-old Derek Pierce of Kendallville, and his girlfriend, 25-year-old Dakota McHenry of Fort Wayne, gave police.

While few details were released, police believe the child was injured at the HI-VUE campground near Lake Gage.

McHenry was arrested on felony charges of Neglect of a Dependent Causing Serious Bodily Injury, Domestic Battery to a child less than 14 years of age causing serious bodily injury, and Obstruction of Justice.

Pierce was arrested on felony charges of Neglect of a Dependent Causing Serious Bodily Injury and Obstruction of Justice.

McHenry and Pierce are both being held without bond. The child is in a Fort Wayne hospital and was last listed in “critically unstable” condition.