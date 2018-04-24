More charges filed in toddler’s death

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Charges have been filed against a man wanted in connection to a toddler’s death.

Our Partners in News at ABC 21 report 30-year-old Shane Patton is charged with neglect of a dependent and neglect of a dependent causing serious bodily injury.

RELATED: Fort Wayne toddler’s death ruled a homicide

Patton is wanted in the death of 2-year-old Jocelyn Belcher back on Jan. 27. Belcher was found unconscious in her home in the 200 block of East Butler Street. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Crystal Belcher was arrested last week and is facing charges of neglect of a dependent and neglect of a dependent causing serious bodily injury.

Patton is white, 5’9″ tall, about 200 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. If you have any information on his whereabouts, call police at 427-1222.