UPDATED: Fort Wayne toddler’s death ruled a homicide

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are searching for Shane Allen Patton in connection to a two-year-old’s death in January.

Patton, 30, is white, 5’9″ tall, about 200 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. If you have any information on his whereabouts, call police at 427-1222. He is wanted in the death of Jocelyn Belcher back on Jan. 27.

Police arrested Crystal Belcher yesterday afternoon after serving a search warrant. She is held in the Allen County Jail facing a charges of neglect of a dependent and neglect of a dependent causing serious bodily injury.

EARLIER: A two-year-old’s death on Jan. 27 has been ruled a homicide.

Jocelyn Dawn Rana Belcher was found unconscious in a home in the 200 block of East Butler Street according to the News-Sentinel. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Allen County Coroner says Belcher’s cause of death is from asphyxia due to compression of the neck, and ruled the manner of death a homicide.

Belcher is the 16th homicide victim in Allen County this year.

Her death remains under investigation.