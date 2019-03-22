Jury finds Mitchell Vanryn not guilty of murder

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – After deliberating for two hours, the jury has found Mitchell Vanryn not guilty of murder in the death of two-year-old Malakai Garrett.

Our partners in news at ABC 21 report the jury did find Vanryn guilty of aggravated battery and domestic battery.

The 28-year-old was accused of murdering his girlfriend’s son back in 2017. The child was rushed to a nearby fire station after he was found not breathing, and later died at a nearby hospital.

Vanryn will be sentenced on May 3rd. The boy’s mother, Amber Garrett, is also facing neglect charges in the case.